Less than 24 hours after announcing a pause in the publication of videos, Luva de Pedreiro makes a new post: ‘Thanks to God Father’ | Bahia

In the published video, the Bahian makes another soccer move. In the caption, he did not comment on the decision to re-post. He said, “Thank God, father.”
During a live on social media, on Sunday (19), the Bahian was irritated by the charges he has suffered. Luva de Pedreiro even responded to some followers who commented that he would be altered during the live.
“I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. You know? But I want to vent on this f***. , he commented, elated.
“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? No posting video. I’ll cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. Follow this f*ck *** alone. God and my fans bro. F*** it. The rest is the rest,” added the influencer.
After the influencer’s speeches, followers began to ask if he was okay, and came to speculate that the young man was dissatisfied with his advisory team and with the businessman. Iran did not respond to speculation.
Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and was born in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador. The Pedreiro Glove became a sensation on social media with videos of its feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase: “receive!”.
The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. The celebration of each goal went viral, especially in the world of the ball. Neymar, Nenê, the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son have already noticed the Bahian and, like the millions of followers, have taken the ‘receive’ to various corners.
The young man is the most followed football influencer on Instagram: he has more than 14 million followers. On TikTok, where he became successful for celebrating goals, Iran Ferreira has about 17 million profiles.
