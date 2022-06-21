List on the Mira: 5 movies with Nicole Kidman to celebrate the actress’s birthday



Kidman’s film career began in 1983. (Disclosure)



WORLD – Today’s selection of movies is much more than special! This Tuesday (21), actress Nicole Kidman turns 55 and, in celebration of her birthday, today’s Lista Na Mira brings the 5 best productions of the hollywood artist. Check out:

1 – Introducing the Ricardos

In 1952, the couple formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz goes through a personal and professional crisis that jeopardizes their prestigious careers in Hollywood, the love they profess and the success of their show. See the trailer:

2 – The Others

During World War II, devout Grace awaits her husband’s return from the battlefields with her children. Isolated in a mansion on a desert island, they begin to observe strange happenings around them. See the trailer:

3 – Moulin Rouge

The idealistic and innocent poet Christian finds himself seduced by the fantastic and dark underworld of a Parisian nightclub, the Moulin Rouge. In this glamorous haven of sex, drugs and partying, he ends up falling in love with Satin, the star of the house. See the trailer:

4 – Boy Erased: A Truth Nullified

19-year-old Jared lives in a conservative small town in Arkansas. He is gay and the son of a Baptist Church pastor. At a certain point in his life, Jared is confronted by his family and has to choose between risking losing them or entering a therapy program that seeks to try to “cure” his homosexuality. See the trailer:

5 – Cold Mountain

In this classic story of love and devotion set during the American Civil War, a wounded Confederate soldier, WP Inman abandons his unit and crosses the South in order to return to his wife, Ada. As Inman makes his journey, Ada struggles to keep her home intact with Ruby’s help. See the trailer:

Read other news at Imirante.com. Also follow Imirante on social media

twitter, Instagram and TikTok and like our page on Facebook and Youtube. Send information to the Newsroom of the Portal through Whatsapp over the phone (98) 99209-2383.