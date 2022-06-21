López’s arrival causes obstacle in Palmeiras, which will change course in the market

Very pressured in the search for new reinforcements, Palmeiras sought athletes in the South American market and recently closed with Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López. But, at this point, the club realized that it will have to change the route and the characteristic if it wants to seek new athletes.

According to CBF regulations, only five foreigners can be listed for a Brasileirão or Copa do Brasil match. At the moment, Verdão has Kuscevic, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez, Atuesta, Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López. It has already been decided that there will be a rotation among the gringos so that everyone can have opportunities.

At Libertadores, Palmeiras can list all foreigners

Conmebol’s regulation is different from the regulation imposed by the CBF. There is no impediment or section that limits the number of foreign athletes. then the palm trees you will be able to list all your international reinforcements in the continental tournament.

In fact, Libertadores is the great “apple of the eye” of Verdão in the season. Current two-time champions, Palmeiras are looking for their fourth title in history.

