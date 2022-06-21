Love and Thunder wins video with never-before-seen scenes and backstage

Marvel Studios has just released a new video for the movie Thor: Love and Thunder on social media.

As you can see below, the video shows behind-the-scenes moments, creation of the scenarios, as well as some never-before-seen scenes.

An interesting point to note is that the scenarios are not made in green screen. The film will use Unreal Engine technology similar to The Mandalorianwhere the backgrounds are projected on giant LED screens.

SEE MORE

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.