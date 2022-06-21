Lucas Crispim recognizes error and is reinstated to Fortaleza | strength

Midfielder Lucas Crispim acknowledged his mistake and was reinstated to the squad Strength . He reappeared this Monday afternoon (20), talked to the coaching staff and showed interest in staying at the club. Crispim, away, was reintegrated into the group and is back at the disposal of coach Vojvoda for the Clássico-King.

The player acknowledged that the moment was not suitable for the party, especially after the episodes of fan protests that took place at the airport. Crispim had been little used by coach Vojvoda, losing the dispute with Juninho Capixaba in the position.

The player held a birthday party at a beach house in Porto das Dunas, just one day after the defeat to Avaí, which generated protests from the crowd upon arrival in Fortaleza, including a aggression against forward Robson.

The Lion even issued an official note on the removal. In the document, he said that “athletes, obviously, have the right to leisure. However, they must know that there are appropriate moments and ways for this”.