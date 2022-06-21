MaisPB • TRE-PB impeaches all councilors in Monte Horebe after fraud and determines new election

gender quota

TRE-PB impeaches all councilors in Monte Horeb after fraud and determines new election

Judge José Ferreira Junior, rapporteur of the case at TRE-PB

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraíba (TRE-PB) determined the holding of new elections for councilor in the municipality of Monte Horebe, Sertão Paraíba. The decision took place in a session held this Monday (20) after finding that there was fraud in the gender quota.

All votes for the 2020 proportional election were annulled, due to fraud in the gender quota and all elected councilors, who are affiliated to the MDB, were revoked.

The mandates of the councilors were revoked: Edigley Cardoso Ferreira, Júlio Cézar Ferreira Braga, Márcio José Nogueira, Iranaldo Pereira de Sousa, Joaquim Leite De Brito, José Nilton Pereira Dantas, Agamoneo Dias Guarita Júnior, Valtiere Silva Barreiro and José Soares de Sousa, in addition to substitutes Iracy De Sousa Cavalcanti Ferreira, Maria Marinalva Cardoso Dias and Josefa Alice da Costa.

According to the process, the party launched fraudulent female candidacies. Thus, three women would have requested their respective candidacy records only for the purpose of filling in the legal percentage of 30% required for a given gender.

Two investigated even campaigned, not in their own favor, but asking for votes for other competing candidates.

“The 2,753 votes obtained by the 09 elected councilors and their respective legend, in the 2020 Elections in Monte Horebe-PB, represent about 83.82% of the 3,045 valid votes counted, so that the nullity reached almost 84% of the votes in the elections. municipal councils, it is worth remembering that the opposing party did not elect a single councilor. In other words, in the proportional elections in Monte Horebe-PB, there was only one winner, in this case, the MDB party, the author of the gender quota fraud”, said judge José Ferreira Júnior, rapporteur of the case.

