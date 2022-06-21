MAR Shopping Matosinhos and Cinemas NOS offer 800 tickets from July 4th to 7th

According to the Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual (ICA), after successive increases in the first four months of the year, gross revenue from Portuguese cinemas and the number of spectators fell again in May, when 689,632 were recorded. spectators, 20% less than in the previous month. Compared to the same period in 2021, when restrictions on the coronavirus were still being felt, these results represent 113.1% more visitors to cinemas. With the aim of encouraging the public to return to cinema and enjoy the seventh art, MAR Shopping Matosinhos, in partnership with Cinemas NOS, has been offering 200 tickets a day since April. Between July 4th and 7th, the last 800 tickets will be offered. An opportunity not to be missed!

Also according to ICA data, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (269,389), “Top Gun: Maverick” (133,657), “The Lost City” (37,392), “The Bad Guys” (33,001) and “Sonic 2: O Filme” (32,575) were, in that order, the films with the most viewers in Portugal during May.

The ticket offer action, in effect from the 4th to the 7th of July, can give viewers the possibility to watch one of the premieres of the year, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, with Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman. Bruce Willis stars in two other premieres this month: “Fortcress: Sniper’s Eye” (July 21) and “American Siege” (July 28) in a month full of good films.

It should be noted that, through this initiative, MAR Shopping Matosinhos joins NOS Cinemas to support the industry, giving its visitors the possibility to watch the films being shown for free (with the exception of sessions with IMAX® technology, previews or private sessions ).

To collect your ticket between the 4th and 7th of July 2022, visitors only need to present their Citizen Card or Identity Card at the ticket offices of the NOS cinema at MAR Shopping Matosinhos. A maximum limit of 1 ticket per day, per person, and 10 tickets per group may be lifted. Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, until the daily limit for the number of tickets available in each of the shopping centers is reached. The initiative does not include upgrade for 3D, 3D glasses or VIP seats.

The complete regulation of access to this initiative will be available, from the 4th to the 7th of July, at marshopping.com.

published at 15:32