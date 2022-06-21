Mar Shopping Matosinhos stops offering movie tickets in July

– Advertising –

according to Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual (ICA), after successive growth in the first four months of the year, gross revenue from Portuguese cinemas and the number of spectators fell again in May, the month in which 689,632 spectators were registered, 20% less than in the month previous. Compared to the same period in 2021, when restrictions on the coronavirus were still being felt, these results represent 113.1% more visitors to cinemas.

With the aim of encouraging the public to return to cinema and enjoy the seventh art, the MAR Shopping Matosinhosin partnership with the At the movies, has been offering 200 tickets a day since April. Between July 4th and 7th, the last 800 tickets will be offered.

To collect your ticket on the dates mentioned above, you only need to present your Citizen Card or Identity Card at the ticket offices of the NOS cinema at MAR Shopping Matosinhos. A maximum limit of one ticket per day, per person, and 10 tickets per group may be lifted.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, until the daily limit for the number of tickets available in each of the shopping centers is reached. The initiative does not include the upgrade to 3D, 3D glasses or VIP seats.

The ticket offer action in effect from the 4th to the 7th of July may give spectators the possibility to attend one of the premieres of the year, Thor: Love and Thunderwith Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman.