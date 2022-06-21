Marvel releases new deleted scene that causes confusion among fans

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was one of the most awaited movies of all time by Marvel fans, after all, it was one of the movies that most promised to be important and great.

The film, however, ended up not falling in the public’s favor as much as expected, being, in many moments, a waste of good ideas with a weak and uninspired execution, having the potential to be much better than it actually was.

The movie is about to hit the Disney Plus catalog this Wednesday, June 22nd. On streaming, the film will also be released in IMAX format. In its physical version that will go on sale, deleted scenes will be available.

And, as usual, Marvel has already released some of these deleted scenes in advance and the latest one ended up causing a lot of confusion in the fans’ minds.

It turns out that the supposedly “deleted” scene is part of the final cut of the film, meaning fans have already seen this scene in its entirety without, apparently, anything different.

“It’s Not Permanent” — A new #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness “deleted scene” has been released! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Di9HQRP69Z — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 20, 2022

As you can see, the scene in question is Bruce Campbell’s cameo as Pizza Poppa, who spends a lot of time beating himself up thanks to Strange’s spell.

It is worth remembering that Marvel has already released another deleted scene from the movie (this is really an unprecedented scene) and you can check it out in full clicking here.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

