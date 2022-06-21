Marvel TV Star Discusses Possible Villain Return

Gavio Arqueiro debuted in 2021 (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

One of the stars of Marvel’s Hawkeye series discusses a possible villain return.

In an interview with Attitude, actor Fra Fee talked about his character, Kazimierz ‘Kazi’ Kazimierczak. He addressed whether there are possibilities to see him in the MCU again.

‘The truth is I don’t really know yet. But I really hope Kazi can make an appearance. I wouldn’t bet on the fact that he met a premature end at the end of Hawkeye‘ said the actor.

Fee also comments that no character is always dead in Marvel. One of the cases in the series, by the King of Crime himself (Vincent D’Onofrio), which may reappear in the series Eco.

‘Nobody ever died at Marvel. I would be very hopeful and certainly thrilled to revisit the character. I had a lot of fun,” says the star.

(photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Hawkeye on Disney+

Gavio Arqueiro starring Jeremy Renner, who took on the role of Clint Barton in 2011’s Thor. The character is a member of the Avengers.

In the plot, he becomes the mentor of Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, a young woman who is a big fan of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye is available on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the stream.

