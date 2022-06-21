Marvel’s Avengers | Mighty Thor arrives in the game next week

THE Crystal Dynamics announced that Jane Fosterthe Mighty Thor, is joining the gaming universe marvel’s avengers. The heroine will be available as a playable character next week, part of the game’s 2.5 update that has divided opinion. A teaser was released telling the character’s trajectory to the game, in addition to confirming the actress Zehra Fazal like your voice.

According to the character description in the game, Jane Foster, The Mighty Thor, may be no stranger to battling gods, evil and disease, but traveling between universes is a new kind of experience.

In the movies, the Mighty Thor will be played by Natalie Portman. She will be introduced in the movie Thor: Love and Thunderwhich hits theaters in July.

the plot of marvel’s avengers begins on A-Day as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Thor announce Avengers headquarters in San Francisco, including the presentation of their own aircraft carrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turned fatal when a catastrophic accident resulted in mass destruction. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers split up. Five years later, with all superheroes banned and the world under threat, the only hope is to rally Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The game allows for four player mode and character customization. 10 DLCS were announced to be released soon for free. Other playable characters will be added like Spider-Man and Black Panther.

marvel’s avengers was released on September 04, 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game is also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

