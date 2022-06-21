Midtjylland, from Denmark, will make a counter-offer to Fluminense to release Marrony | fluminense

According to the investigation made by the ge, the 23-year-old player spoke with the management of Midtjylland this Tuesday and made it clear his interest in playing for Flu. The Danish club’s management accepted the negotiation, but will send a counter-proposal to the tricolor management to release the striker.

The search for Marrony was requested by coach Fernando Diniz, who has even had a conversation with the striker in recent days. Marrony personally traveled to Denmark to get the loan.

Marrony began his career at Vasco, in 2015, at the age of 16. Before that, he had a quick stint at Cruzeiro. He was young, far from his family and his hometown, Volta Redonda. He ended up not adapting and returned to Rio de Janeiro, but to the capital, and it was in São Januário where he completed all his training and became professional.

In the Basque base, Marrony was a highlight in 2018. Professionalization came in the second half of the same year. He appeared well, scored the first goal in his fifth game, against Bahia, playing as a centre-forward.

The player’s versatility was one of the attributes that drew the attention of Atlético-MG. The striker was requested by Sampaoli, but he had already been in Galo’s sights since 2019. In total, Marrony made 84 matches and 11 goals with Vasco’s shirt before playing for Galo – in this period he played alongside Cano, now at Flu .

For Galo, Marrony played 63 games and scored 10 goals, winning the Minas Gerais state championship. In August 2021, the striker was sold to Midtjylland, from Denmark. The club paid 3 million euros in cash and another 1.5 million euros in June 2022, totaling 4.5 million euros, about R$28.3 million, for the transfer of the striker permanently.

