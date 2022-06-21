Ministry of Justice blocks more than 700 illegal streaming websites and apps

An investigation by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in partnership with civil police in 11 states resulted in the blocking of more than 700 illegal streaming websites and applications, in addition to the arrest of 10 people.

The investigation is part of the fourth edition of “Operation 404” that fights against digital piracy. According to the Ministry of Justice, the investigated captured the signal of closed television channels and charged to pass them on to subscribers of illegal services.

The group is estimated to have caused damage of R$366 million per year. 266 websites and 461 pirated streaming apps were blocked, as well as fake profiles and pages on social networks.

Of the blocked portals, six were from the United States and 53 were from the United Kingdom. A warrant was still served in the metaverse, where criminals created maps and events to attract interested parties to video platforms.

The coordinator of the Cyber ​​Operations Laboratory of the Secretariat of Integrated Operations (Seopi), Alessandro Barreto, explained that the operation was focused on music applications.

About 65% of blocked apps retained users’ personal information. According to Barreto, the devices on which music was downloaded received malware that captured bank transaction data, among others.

Image: Gonin/Shutterstock

The operation was carried out in partnership with the US and UK embassies and, in Brazil, it served a warrant in the following states:

Alagoas;

Bahia;

Holy Spirit;

Goiás;

Minas Gerais;

Mato Grosso;

For;

Pernambuco;

Rio de Janeiro;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Sao Paulo.

Via: G1

