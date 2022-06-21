Moscow says US mercenaries held in Ukraine are not subject to the Geneva Convention

US mercenaries captured in Ukraine cannot count on the protection of the Geneva Convention, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The press secretary called two Americans captured during the Ukrainian conflict “soldiers of fortune” and emphasized that they were involved in illegal activities in Ukraine and had shot at the Russian military.

“I would not explain the legal side of their captivity. One thing is clear: they have committed crimes. They are not members of the Ukrainian army. The Geneva Convention does not apply to them,” he explained.

“They threatened their lives and must be held accountable for the crimes they committed,” concluded Peskov.

The US State Department confirmed that the two US citizens captured in Ukraine were taking part in hostilities alongside Kiev.

Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh told RT TV how they were captured after being abandoned by their Ukrainian commanders in a battle in Donbass. They spoke to Russian media from a detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to Russian data, 6,956 foreign nationals from 64 countries have arrived in Ukraine since February to fight for Kiev. About 1,956 of them were killed, while 1,779 left the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In early June, the DPR Supreme Court sentenced to death two UK citizens and one Moroccan national who fought alongside Ukrainian militants.

