Most unusual beauty tricks from the stars

Celebrities tend to have rather peculiar habits, including beauty. And as much as they have money and access to the most sophisticated and technological products on the market, some still prefer homemade solutions and mixtures to take care of their skin and hair.

An example is the model and businesswoman Hailey Bieber, who revealed to use a moisturizer formulated with her blood to Marie-Claire magazine.

Scarlett Johansson

Despite the most popular recipes indicating the use of apple cider vinegar for hair, the actress uses the product in an unconventional way, as she prefers to use it as a purifier for her face.

Beyonce

And to show to be “people like us”, the singer prefers to use glue stick to fix her eyebrows, instead of choosing one of so many specific products for that. According to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, glue doesn’t clog pores.

Blake Lively

The actress famous for being part of the Gossip Girl series, likes to moisturize her hair with a very homemade product, mayonnaise. She revealed that she prefers mayonnaise as it strengthens and prevents dryness as it helps retain moisture.

Celebrity’s Weirdest Beauty Secrets (Video: Playback/Youtube)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Beer with honey, this is the mixture used by the actress to have soft and healthy hair. She uses both ingredients as a conditioner – although it doesn’t smell the best in the world, according to her.

Lady Gaga

This is a trick used by the singer and actress, to lift some parts of the face. The ‘lifting’ effect is done with the aid of an adhesive tape, inhibiting facial aging.

Shailene Woodley

Actress Shailene Woodley (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The actress is the queen of tricks with natural products, and has unconventional habits, especially when it comes to oral hygiene. In an interview with the websiteInto the glass”, she revealed that she likes to brush her teeth with clay, coconut water, peppermint oil and cinnamon.

Celebrity beauty tricks don’t have any scientific proof, but who knows, maybe that’s the secret to having flawless skin and hair.

Featured photo: Hailey Bieber. Playback/Instagram.