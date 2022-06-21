MP will investigate aggression suffered by supporters of Lula and Kalil hit by product dropped by drone during political event in MG | Mining Triangle

Part of the militants affected by the liquid last Wednesday (15), came to classify the contents sprinkled by the device as urine, slurry and even feces. Video shared on social networks and messaging apps shows what the drone operation would be like. In the publication, one of the three men arrested said they were throwing poison.

According to the deputy, the document with the complaint was delivered to the attorney general of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), Jarbas Soares Júnior. In the published video, Lopes classified the fact as an “attack on our democracy”.

“We held an event with a date and time to discuss the socioeconomic development of the Triângulo Mineiro and a group of supporters of the President of the Republic used a drone to throw pesticides, poison, on our people. It is a crime against public health, a crime of bodily injury, conspiracy, in addition to the invasion of airspace without authorization”said Reginaldo Lopes.

Also on social media, the MPMG attorney general spoke about the meeting with the federal deputy. He said that the criminal representation is related to “the regrettable events that took place on June 15th”.

“A comprehensive investigation of the serious facts is essential, given that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is a defender of the democratic regime and the fundamental right to freedom of expression and assembly,” said Jarbas Soares Júnior.

According to the prosecutor, it is necessary to properly investigate the facts with the performance of expert evidence on the drone and on the sprayed product.

“What is certain is that the MPMG will carry out the investigation and that those responsible will be prosecuted. Minas has always been a welcoming state, regardless of political issues”, concluded Júnior.

Soares Júnior also informed in a social network that the prosecutor, Marco Aurélio Nogueira was drawn to investigate the facts and will have the support of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO) of the Northern Triangle.

2 of 4 Drone flies over supporters of Lula and Kalil in Uberlândia — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais Drone flies over supporters of Lula and Kalil in Uberlândia – Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

According to the Military Police (PM), shortly after the drone sprayed the product on people who were at the event, Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, Charles Wender Oliveira Souza and Daniel Rodrigues de Oliveira were arrested in flagrante delicto, but released after signing a Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence (TCO) to later appear at the Special Criminal Court.

According to information from the police report registered by the PM, Parreira told the police that the product used was called target, which would be harmless to humans. According to information from the manufacturer, the organic attractant for fly control It is not recommended for use inside or very close to residential and social areas, due to the specific odor to attract insects.

To g1Civil Police Chief Chief Marcos Tadeu de Brito Brandão said that the case is not being investigated, as “the Federal Public Ministry requested such a procedure”.

Last Friday (17), the MPF said that “it only informed the PM that this matter would be the responsibility of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac)”. In the note, it was also said that there is a bureaucratic procedure, with assessment and distribution by the administrative sectors before forwarding to a prosecutor, to start any investigation.

The report contacted the MPF again this Monday to find out if it also received criminal representation, but did not get a response until the last update of the article.

Cited by the Federal Public Ministry as responsible for investigating the case, Anac reported that police forces have the autonomy to carry out investigations into irregular drone operations that violate the civil and criminal spheres.

In addition, they are provided for in the legislation referring to liability in the civil, administrative and criminal spheres, with emphasis on the inviolability of intimacy, private life, honor and the image of people. On the part of ANAC, inspections will be carried out in the administrative sphere of action of the Agency, in accordance with the sanctions provided for in the Brazilian Aeronautical Code.

Drone operator says he threw poison on public at Lula and Kalil event

A video shared on social media and messaging apps showed what would be part of the drone operation that flew over the political event of Lula and Kalil and threw a strong odor substance over the public. According to the incident recorded by the Military Police, the product used was Target, which is used to attract flies to traps.

One of the three men, who were arrested by the Military Police (PM) in the act, said in the video that they were throwing poison. In another part of the recording, the drone operator said he had already poured “two liters”. See the video description below:

Man 1: When the poison ends, does it whistle?

Man 2: whistle.

Operator: It’s coming out a lot, fii. Oh my God in heaven!

Laughs

Operator: The people are running, man.

Man 2: Isn’t it over, boss?

Operator: No, there is still product here. Oh the people, taking the train there, man.

Man 1: Get up, get up.

Operator: I have to get up, the people are tackling the train.

Man 1: You can stand up. Play up to the stage. Play up to the stage.

Operator: Wow guy. On top of the stage?

Man 1: IT IS! In the direction of those boxes over there, that!

Man 2: Increases the flow.

Man 1: Increases the flow.

Operator: It’s already full here.

Man 2: Wow, it’s taking too long.

Operator: ok It’s just coming out a little.

Man 1: Is there still a lot?

Man 2: How many liters do you have?

Operator: Yeah, we just threw two liters, fii.

Man 1: Turn more towards the side of the bleachers.

Operator: There, falling. Oh the dick there, did you see it?

Man 1: Take one more turn, walk away. It doesn’t stop. Go on, they don’t get it right. It doesn’t stop.

Laughs

Man 1: It doesn’t stop.

Men 1 and 2: Up higher, higher up.

Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, Charles Wender Oliveira Souza and Daniel Rodrigues de Oliveira were arrested in flagrante delicto by the PM, but released after signing a Circumstantiated Term of Occurrence (TCO) to later appear at the Special Criminal Court. O g1 has not yet made contact with the defense of the three.

3 of 4 Police arrest drone operators that attacked public at Kalil and Lula event in Uberlândia — Photo: Wladimir Raeder/Disclosure Police arrest drone operators that attacked the public at an event held by Kalil and Lula in Uberlândia – Photo: Wladimir Raeder/Disclosure

The police reported that they were not authorized to operate the equipment, which was seized and could be forwarded to the Federal Public Ministry, if requested.

The arrest of the three men took place shortly after the drone operation. Some of the militants followed the device and together with the police they arrived at an area located behind the University Center of the Triângulo (Unitri), where the event was held.

Public said he was hit by urine and feces

According to reports from the militants who were gathered in the Unitri parking lot, the drone would have dropped feces and urine on them.

“When the drone arrived, we thought it was from the event, suddenly it started spraying something very smelly, like feces, slurry”, said Mariana de Araújo, from the organization.

“I was in the stands and the drone appeared. I thought it was from filming, but then it started to smell bad. It was one of those drones that spray poison on crops, and people started throwing things to see if it would stop,” said the freight worker. Valdir Souza.

Pre-application event

The event in Uberlândia brought together the pre-candidates for the presidency of the Republic and the government of Minas Gerais, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Alexandre Kalil (PSD). For the first time during the pre-campaign, politicians met publicly. On that occasion, Kalil formalized an alliance with Lula for the elections in Minas Gerais.

Lula regretted the aggression against the militants, during a speech at the event.

“It can’t be a normal human being, a scoundrel who puts a drone to throw dirt on the people here. We’re not going to let it go.

4 of 4 Lula and Kalil event in Uberlândia — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves/g1 Lula and Kalil event in Uberlândia — Photo: Guilherme Gonçalves/g1