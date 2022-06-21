Natalie Portman reveals intense preparation to play Jane Foster

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) arrives in theaters in a few days and Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in the Marvel film, revealed how she physically prepared for the role.

Speaking to Total Film, the actress revealed that Thor 4’s stunt doubles “made things really hard,” but Portman still had to struggle at times.

Continues after advertising

This included working with the cape’s weight, which Portman says requires upper body strength.

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shake thing. It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing. We had amazing stunt doubles, who made things really hard, but there’s still a lot of running and jumping and sword and hammer fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that cover weight all day, you want to have some upper body strength.”

More about Thor 4

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson.

The new film in the franchise, moreover, could be one of Marvel’s shortest, after its supposed length was revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022.

Click here to subscribe to Disney+ and watch Marvel series and movies.