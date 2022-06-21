Natalie Portman talks about her fitness for Thor 4

Since the first publicity materials of Thor: Love and Thunder released, Natalie Portman’s physique for the Mighty Thor is a factor that draws a lot of attention and is the subject of much acclaim from fans.

The actress will return for the new Marvel movie after years away from the MCU, with her last appearance as Jane Foster taking place in Avengers: Endgame using deleted scenes from Thor the Dark World.

Now Natalie Portman officially returns as a powerful heroine with Mjolnir and the powers of Thor in hand. In addition, the actress is very strong, with big and muscular arms.

And in an interview with Total Film, Natalie Portman revealed that she “trained for a long time” for his return, with the actress “making protein shakes”:

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was making protein shakes. It really helped me prepare for the level of action we ended up doing.”

The Marvel actress praised the “amazing stunts” involved in the production, while pointing out that it is “definitely useful to be strong” when filming action sequences:

“We had amazing stunts that made things really difficult, but there’s still a lot of running and jumping and sword fighting and hammer fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that cover weight all day, you want to have some upper body strength.”

All of Natalie Portman’s dedication to taking shape and giving life to the Mighty Thor had a great result in many ways, as it perfectly matches the character and helped her during the recordings.

