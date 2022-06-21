Natalie Portman talks about her physical transformation

Natalie Portman (Black Swan) underwent a considerable physical transformation to play the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, and finally commented on this matter.

At the time of production, for example, the actress needed to ingest a specific amount of protein every day.

‎”I trained for a long time before filming… And during, I had to take those protein mixtures every day. It really helped prepare me for the level of action we ended up doing. We had amazing stunts that made things really difficult, but I got to work on a lot of running, jumping and sword and hammer fights.”

I told Total Film Magazine (via ScreenRant).

“So it was definitely helpful to be strong. To carry all that weight (from the uniform), you need to have some upper body strength.”‎

An interesting detail is that Taika Waititi was inspired by a talent of Portman to create the heroine’s fighting style in the film: dance and ballet. The actress won an Oscar for her work in black swanwhere she plays ballerina Nina Sayers.

“You have to work to people’s strengths, and Natalie has obviously danced and done ballet and stuff throughout her career. So there really is a sense of dancing when Mighty Thor fights. It is very accurate and smooth.”

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.