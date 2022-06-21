Netflix releases first teaser for ‘Matilda: The Musical’

Many Brazilians grew up watching the film by Matilda, a lonely child ignored by family members who develops telekinetic powers. The girl, who is an assiduous reader, begins to use her skills to get out of adverse situations. Now, the 1990s feature film gets a Netflix remake.

The streaming platform released the first teaser on Wednesday, June 15, in which it features the protagonists and some highlights. The musical will have Alisha Weir in the lead role.

School principal Agatha Trunchbull, one of the main antagonists of the narrative, will be played by Emma Thompson (“Nanny Mcphee” and “Cruella”). The cast will also include Emma Stone, Jodie Comer and Lashana Lynch. The release date, however, has not been announced.

“Matilda: The Musical” is inspired by the eponymous adaptation that was successful on Broadway. With text by Dennis Kelly, music by Tim Minchin and stage direction by Matthew Warchus, the show won five categories in the Tony, one of the great awards in musical theater.

