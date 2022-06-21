‘New leftist governments in Latin America will be weaker’, says Harvard professor

Professor Steven Levitsky states that “the economic situation is quite different and difficult” when compared to the 2000s edit

247 – Professor at Harvard University, in the United States, and co-author of ‘How Democracies Die’, Steven Levitsky, gave an interview to the newspaper O Globo in which he spoke about the new leftist governments in Latin America in the light of the recent elections in Gabriel Boric, in Chile, and Gustavo Petro, in Colombia.

According to him, the governments of Boric and Petro will be “weaker”. “We won’t see revolutions or anything like that, no 21st century socialism.”

Levistsky does not believe that Latin America is experiencing a new wave of the left. “I think it’s an exaggeration to talk about a new wave of the left in Latin America. What we are seeing, in the region and in the world, is a wave against those who govern. There is discontent in many places, and, in general, the parties that govern are losing “, he said.

Regarding the differences between the new governments and those of the beginning of the century, Levistsky observed: “we cannot put presidents like López Obrador in Mexico, Castillo and Boric in the same category. will have the same resources as those who ruled before. The economic situation is very different and difficult, in almost all the countries of the region, despite the increase in the price of oil. Venezuela does not have the same resources today that Chávez had. None of the presidents today will have the resources that the commodities boom generated, which favored Lula, Chávez, Correa, Morales.

