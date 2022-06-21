New Marvel saga will be revealed in the coming months, says Kevin Freige

posted on 06/21/2022 16:46



(Credit: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)

The president of Marvel Studios and producer of all the titles of the studio, Kevin Feige, stated in an interview with the magazine Total Film that the new major event of the cinematic universe will be revealed in the coming months. “As we approach the end of Phase 4, I think people are going to start to see where this saga is going,” he said.

Considering the plots of WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: no homecoming and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it is possible to say that the multiverse is a certainty in the future of Marvel. “I think there’s been a lot of hints already, which are visible at least to me, of the saga’s fate. But we will be more direct about this in the coming months, putting together a plan, so that the public who wants to see the big picture can see a little, a little, more of the map”.

With the launch of Thor: love and thunder approaching, technically the fourth stage of the saga of heroes would be coming to an end. However, the long Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the marvels already have premiere dates announced and it is still unknown if the titles would already be from the next Phase. On the small screens, the public follows the unfolding of Ms. Marvelin addition to waiting for the releases of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes and Secret Invasion.

The fourth film of the god of thunder premieres on July 7 and, in the images released, in addition to Thor, it is possible to check out Natalie Portman, as the female version of the hero, Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie, and Christian Bale, who embodies the villain Gorr.