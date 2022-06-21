New WhatsApp update will charge to send messages: understand

Meta is one of the most talked about and famous Currently, after all, she is the one who controls the main and most used social networks at the moment, that is, we are talking about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. All are subject to constant updates to enhance improvements. As everyone knows, the CEO of this company is Mark Zuckerberg. The programmer constantly seeks to innovate his services and, for that, he has used and abused more and more of the technology and of all the opportunities that it can offer.

Zuckerberg’s latest innovation is an excellent copy of WhatsApp, developed exclusively and exclusively for the WhatsApp Business app. In case you didn’t already know, this is the most used application form by merchants and companies.

WhatsApp Premium will be a paid version of the business model. It promises many more tools and more features than the current version offers. However, what is known is that, initially, the decision to join the paid version of WhatsApp Business is completely optional.

This means that it is up to each person to decide whether or not to use WhatsApp Premium, that is, to pay for it.

One of the features that this paid version will offer and that really catches the attention of new users is that it will be possible to associate a Premium account with up to ten different devices simultaneously.

Also, all links can be generated in a . format Character different from current version where you can create identical short link for all clients to connect.

When will WhatsApp Premium be released?

Although all the news about WhatsApp Premium is very encouraging, it is still not possible to obtain more information about it, that is, we still do not know when it will be released, what will be paid for or what all the features will be included. .

That’s because, unfortunately, no news or official note has been released about the launch of the new paid WhatsApp Business. So what we have left is to wait for more official information about the novelty.

However, what we know and can expect is that the new paid version will also be Guidance for those who use WhatsApp Business, so if you are an entrepreneur and have your own business, stay tuned.

WhatsApp’s New Features

Insofar as the above news is still “secret”, there are some recent updates that can really be used by all users of the app. Check out some of these changes below: