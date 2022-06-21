Neymar reassures fans after forced landing by plane: ‘Just a scare’

After his plane made an emergency landing this morning (21) in Boa Vista, Roraima, Neymar took to social media to reassure fans. Inside the jet, the PSG and Brazilian team ace said that everyone is fine and that it was “just a scare”.

“Passing by to thank you for the messages, but everything is fine. We are going home. It was just a scare, it is general well here. Kisses, we are together”, said Neymar, in the Instagram Stories.

The 30-year-old striker left Miami, United States, and is accompanied by his sister, Rafaella, and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. In an official statement, the player’s advice had already informed that the aircraft had a “small problem with the windshield” and that the pilot decided to land early as a precaution.

Neymar and his sister Rafaella before leaving for Brazil Image: Playback/Instagram

After the stop, passengers were left waiting for the repair to continue. Neymar and company’s destination is the star’s mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro.

The number 10 is on his way to Brazil to enjoy the final stretch of his break before the start of the next European season. In recent days, the ace enjoyed vacations in Miami and Las Vegas, USA, alongside friends and his girlfriend.