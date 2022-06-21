Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Join the Voice Cast of Apple TV+’s Spellbound

After starring together in the feature Being the Ricardosfrom Prime Video, actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to characters from the Spellbound animation. The animation is done in partnership with Skydance Animation and Apple Studios.

Rachel Zegler had already been announced as the voice of Princess Ellian, and Kidman and Bardem will be her parents, Ellsmere, a kind and fair queen, and Solon, an arrogant but kind-hearted king.

Also in the list John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher.

Lithgow will serve as Minister Bolinar, and Lewis, Minister Nazara Prone, will act as royal advisers to the princess. Ellian seeks out The Sun and Moon Oracles (Lane and de Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Through her travels, she meets a young nomad named Callan (Fisher).

Rachel Zegler will voice Princess Ellian in the Apple TV+ animation called Spellbound

In the plot written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton Let’s follow Ellian, a princess who must embark on a dangerous quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell turns her parents into monsters and threatens to leave Lumbria in darkness forever.

Vicky Jenson drives.

Alan Menken composes the music and soundtrack.

Spellbound does not have a release date.

