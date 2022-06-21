Nokia X21 5G appears in leak with OLED screen, triple 64MP camera, up to 8GB of RAM and more

Nokia is preparing several launches for 2022 and one of them should be the Nokia X21 5G, which was leaked today by leaker @nlopt70 showing more of its specs and design. Learn more about the possible specifications of the successor to the Nokia X20 (cover) that debuted in April 2021.

As you can see below, the leaked renders show a phone with a screen that should be OLED at 6.7 inches, 120Hz and has thin edges, except for the bottom bar. At the top we find a front camera and speaker for calls.

At the rear there is only one camera module with three sensors, where the main one must have 64 MP, the secondary one must have 13 MP and the third one must be dedicated to depth detection, all with ZEISS lenses and PureView technology.