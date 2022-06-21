Nostalgia! Nokia plans to relaunch popular models in the 2000s, leak reveals

Leader in the global cell phone market for many years, Nokia gradually lost its fame and reputation among users for not following the trend of competitors and continuing to offer consumers devices with little change compared to rivals, a decision that contributed to the end of the Finnish brand before the sale to Microsoft. Despite its less-than-glorious last years, the company is trying to get back on its feet under the responsibility of HMD Global by investing in affordable phones — like the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia C21 Plus, for example — with basic hardware trying to compete with entry-level models from giants like Samsung and Redmi. .

Although the company is targeting smartphones, leaks suggest that the manufacturer intends to launch the “second generation” of popular versions between the 1990s. In this case, it is possible that the company will try to win back the Millennials generation by appealing to the nostalgia of its devices with retro design and the traditional monochrome display with an unknown refresh rate, but which offered satisfactory performance for the “snake game”.

According to rumors, Nokia may launch — or relaunch — the Nokia 5710 (TA-1498) later this year with a swivel keyboard and lots of buttons, but without major hardware innovations or ludicrous performance promises. Information suggests that this phone will start at US$149, around R$770 in direct conversion. In addition to the TA-1498, speculation also points to two other mysterious phones: Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip, versions that unfortunately have not yet had images revealed.— the nomenclature “flip”, in the second, suggests construction similar to the Nokia 6101 (2005). ), but there is currently no confirmation.

What are your predictions for Nokia’s future? Tell us, comment!

