Nothing Phone 1 gets hands-on showcasing customizable taillights and more of the design

The video begins with Brownlee showing the front of the Nothing Phone 1, which has a screen with thin bezels and just a hole for the front camera on the upper left side.

However, the cell phone really shines when we see its back. Literally, after all the Nothing Phone 1 has a system with 900 LEDs under the glass, creating a unique and futuristic look for the smartphone. However, the idea is not only to create a distinctive design, but also to use this lighting to inform the user about notifications and incoming calls.

As you can see in the video above, the taillights turn on when receiving a call, notifications, or even when reverse wireless charging is on. It’s even possible to customize the backlight animations according to Nothing’s exclusive ringtones.