Nothing Phone 1 gets hands-on showcasing customizable taillights and more of the design

The video begins with Brownlee showing the front of the Nothing Phone 1, which has a screen with thin bezels and just a hole for the front camera on the upper left side.
However, the cell phone really shines when we see its back. Literally, after all the Nothing Phone 1 has a system with 900 LEDs under the glass, creating a unique and futuristic look for the smartphone. However, the idea is not only to create a distinctive design, but also to use this lighting to inform the user about notifications and incoming calls.
As you can see in the video above, the taillights turn on when receiving a call, notifications, or even when reverse wireless charging is on. It’s even possible to customize the backlight animations according to Nothing’s exclusive ringtones.
Another interesting idea is the LED that lights up next to the USB-C input when the device is charging and gradually increases in size as the battery percentage increases. On the back we still find a red LED that indicates when the camera is on, aiming to respect other people’s privacy while adding an interesting effect.
Furthermore, the lighting system can be used to illuminate video recordings and as a flash in low-light locations. Unfortunately Brownlee doesn’t say whether all that light reduces the device’s battery life, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more about the Nothing Phone 1.