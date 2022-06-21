Nubank is releasing R$50 to new customers: see how to get it

Check out how to get R$50 when opening a digital fintech account

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

An initial amount of R$ 50.00 of credit through the payment application will be released by Nubank. Digital bank customers have a credit card with several benefits, such as no annual fee.

However, credit card approval undergoes an analysis based on several criteria and, when it is released, it is often a low limit, which does not satisfy the customer’s need.

When granting a credit card, known as “roxinho”, to a customer who does not have a very favorable financial condition, the initial limit released by Nubank is usually set at R$50.00. Consumers with the lowest credit score are usually denied credit limits. In general, customers who are in debt, with late payments or with a low score, do not have access to many financial benefits.

However, in order to help customers, Nubank releases a limit of R$ 50.00 as a way of analyzing the customer’s financial conditions, and thus, in the future, granting a higher credit limit.

How to get Nubank credit limit increase?

Check out five tips to have your purple limit increased:

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Payment of Nubank invoice on time

If you show a responsible customer with the debts, always paying the invoices by the due date.

Focus spending on the card

Use the full amount of the available limit. In this way, when using the services offered by the bank, the institution is able to draw a profile of the consumer and realizes that he will need more limits.

keep the name clean

Having the name denied in the credit protection agencies makes it difficult to access more limit, always try to pay your bills on time.

Keep data up to date

Another fundamental attitude is to keep the data up to date, because, in case the customer is receiving a higher income than what was initially reported to the bank, with the data update, Nubank can increase the card limit.

Maintain a relationship with Nubank

To achieve a better limit, it is necessary to maintain a good relationship with the bank, using other services offered by the financial institution, such as insurance.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com