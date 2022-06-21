“Offered after BH injury”; Flamengo does not stop at Cebolinha and approaches to close with Ecuadorian striker of R$ 9.3 million

After Bruno Henrique’s injury, even with Cebolinha, Fla wants another winger to play for the sides in the attack

After the defeat to Atlético in the last round of the Série A of the Brasileirão, the Flamengo prepares for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against the Minas Gerais team again. On the night of the next Wednesday (22), again in Belo Horizonte, the Dearest he faces the Rooster again, this time, for the knockout tournament.

Regarding the market, even with the arrival of striker Everton Cebolinha, with confirmation of the injury and the time that Bruno Henrique will be out, Rubro-Negro Carioca is focused on looking for another striker who can play on the sides of the field and a name was offered to get to Gávea.

According to information gathered and brought first hand by the journalist Julio Miguel Neto, after losing Bruno Henrique and hiring Everton Cebolinha, another striker who plays on the sides of the field was offered to Rubro-Negro Carioca. It is worth mentioning that the athlete’s name was already speculated on Mais Querido at the beginning of the year.

“The Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, who belongs to Sporting Cristal, from Peru, and who plays for Pumas, from Mexico, was offered to Flamengo after the injury to Bruno Henrique. The player who came to have conversations with the club at the beginning of the year has his loan contract ending with the Mexicans.”informed the journalist.

According to an assessment of Jorge Nicolaat the beginning of the year, the request to negotiate the athlete would be around 1.8 million dollars. “A representative named Daniel is trying to bring Corozo to Brazil. He talked to the clubs and the operation requires 1.8 million dollars (approximately R$ 9.3 million at the current price) for 100% of the economic rights”.