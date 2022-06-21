Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest want Scarpa; palm trees hold sock

Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, is the target of clubs in Europe, including Olympiacos (Greece) and Nottingham Forest (England), belonging to the same owner: Evangelos Marinakis.

The Europeans opened talks for the midfielder, but Palmeiras is determined to keep the player until the end of the contract valid until December, as it prioritizes sporting gain over financial gain. The initial interest was Olympiacos, but there is also the possibility of Nottingham, back in the Premier League after 23 years after gaining access.

When informed that clubs looked for interested Scarpa, Palmeiras warned that it will not release the player. The decision not to negotiate the athlete right now with the risk of not receiving money in a possible future transfer is because Verdão understands that the player is important for the team, leader of the Brasileirão and classified for the round of 16 of Libertadores and Copa. from Brazil.

Scarpa said in interviews and internally that he has the desire to play in Europe, a desire respected by Palmeiras. As of July, he will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club, but the relationship between Verdão and the athlete is good.

Amid the player’s desire to play in Europe, a contract renewal with just over six months to go is unlikely, although not ruled out.

The importance of Scarpa highlighted by Palmeiras to the player behind the scenes was seen in yesterday’s classic (20), at Morumbi, against São Paulo: the player participated in the two goals of the 2-1 turn, scored by Gustavo Gómez and Murilo. He is the team’s assist leader for the season, with 11 goal passes.

