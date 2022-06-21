“Only Murders in the Building”: New season of series with Selena Gomez is critically acclaimed

the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres on June 28, but the series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Shortcontinues to be acclaimed by the specialized critics, who have already seen the new episodes.

With the first season fully acclaimed by the public and critics, getting 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoeswhich brings together film and series reviews, the new episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” also received mostly positive reviews and debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% approval rating.

Currently with 9 registered reviews, the opinion is only one: the series continues with its charm, charm and fun. There are some reviews that point out moments where it feels like the series tries too hard, with too many different elements of mysteries and twists, taking the risk of getting the plot a little messy for the viewer.

“Only Murders in the Building” is shown in Brazil by streaming Star+.

Selena Gomez doesn’t like the cover of the album “Revival”: “I wasn’t happy”

The music career of Selena Gomez It is acclaimed by fans and also by critics. However, the singer herself has some criticisms regarding what she has already done in the past. In a recent interview, the ex-Disney confessed that she didn’t like the album cover very much “revival“, launched in 2015. For her, the result left her very sexualized.

“I was very embarrassed after I did“, said Selena Gomez in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to work through these feelings because I realized I was connected to something deeper that was going on. [em mim]. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did my best, at least I try to be myself.“, he added.

Contrary to what many think, Selena also stated that he doesn’t feel extremely sexy. “I am not an overly sexual person“, said. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. could be for me“, declared the singer, stating that the choice of cover did not come from her at first.