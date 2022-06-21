Palmeiras assistant is caught on the phone in Choque-Rei

Assistant coach at Palmeiras and substitute for coach Abel Ferreira, today, in a 2-1 victory over São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship, João Martins was caught talking on the phone by the Premiere broadcast in the first minutes of the classic played at Morumbi (SP) .

At five minutes into the first half, João Martins was recorded with a cell phone close to his face. Shortly afterward, the aide placed an earpiece in one of his ears. According to referee commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, the act is prohibited.

“So this is not allowed because if he is in communication with Abel, Abel is not participating in the game, he is not on the list, so he cannot participate in the game,” the former referee said during the broadcast.

According to reporter Renato Peters, Palmeiras was asked about the episode and the club reported that João Martins talks with other assistants who are at Morumbi and not with coach Abel Ferreira.

Abel was not on the edge of the field in today’s game, valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão, because he was diagnosed with covid-19.

Leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras returns to the field for the national competition this Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), to face Avaí, in Ressacada. Before the club meets São Paulo again, Thursday, at 20h (GMT), for the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.