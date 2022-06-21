Palmeiras ignores harassment and will keep Scarpa until the end of the contract | palm trees

With the beginning of the movement in the international market, the name of Gustavo Scarpa began to be mentioned as a target of European teams. But Palmeiras is determined to keep the shirt number 14 until the end of his contract, in December.

Although the discussions for a renewal with Verdão are not over, the 28-year-old midfielder’s dream is to play in Europe. And Olympiakos, from Greece, is one of the teams that have expressed interest, according to the local press.

The mid-year window is the busiest abroad and it would be the last chance for Palmeiras to receive something (albeit a low amount), since in December Scarpa can be free. But in this case, the board is focused on sporting and not financial gain.

There is a good relationship between the player and the club. But Verdão made it clear that, although he respects Gustavo Scarpa’s desire to go to Europe, he is still very important to the squad. Therefore, he will enforce the contract until the end, even if he says goodbye for free afterwards.

Although sales are necessary due to the season’s budget, Palmeiras’ main objective is to give Abel Ferreira as many options as possible to compete for the titles of the Brazilian, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores.

Scarpa has been one of the big names in Verdão’s Brazilian campaign. In the second, he gave the two assists for the turn in the additions over São Paulo, in Morumbi.

Main option in Palmeiras’ set pieces, shirt 14 has been playing more centrally, as he likes, in the face of Raphael Veiga’s injury.

Since 2018 at the club, he has played 204 games for Verdão, scored 38 goals and won seven titles so far: Brasileirão (2018), Copa do Brasil (2020), Paulista (2020 and 2022), Libertadores (2020 and 2021), Recopa Sul -Americana (2022).

