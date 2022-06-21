Palmeiras owns the biggest unbeaten series in force in the world







Gómez and Murilo were the authors of Verdão’s turn over rivals São Paulo (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Launch!

By beating São Paulo, by 2-1, for the Brasileirão, Palmeiras confirmed an unbeaten record of 19 matches. Among all the elite clubs in the world, the team led by Abel Ferreira leads the ranking of games without defeats.

The last time Verdão left the field without any points in the account was more than two months ago, on April 9th. At the time, he was defeated by Ceará by 3 to 2, at Allianz Parque, in the first round of the Brazilian.

Among these 19 games, there are 15 victories, two over Independiente Petrolero-BOL and Emelec-EQU, and one against Deportivo Táchira-VEN, for Libertadores, in addition to qualifying for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil over Juazeirense- BA.

The rest of the triumphs were valid for the Brasileirão and took place over Corinthians, RB Bragantino, Juventude, Santos, Botafogo, Coritiba, Atlético Goianiense and São Paulo itself.

In addition, in the meantime, Verdão scored four draws. Abel’s men went to the locker room with one point added against Goiás, Flamengo, Fluminense and Atlético-MG, also for the national team.

Interestingly, the second greatest unbeaten record of the elite of the first echelon of the planet is also in the hands of a Brazilian. It’s Internacional, who haven’t lost in 16 games.

São Paulo itself, in turn, shared the podium with its compatriots. However, he fell against Botafogo, away from home, and now has seven wins, eight draws and two defeats.

The series of 19 matches is already the longest unbeaten streak of the Abel Ferreira era at Palmeiras, as well as being the longest since the 20 games without defeats under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, between July and October 2020.

Alviverde lost only three times in the last 46 games, with 33 wins and ten draws in this period, and they won 14 of the last 16. As a visitor in this period, there are 20 games, with 12 triumphs, seven equal results and one defeat.

In the ranking of the biggest unbeaten series in force in the world, the São Paulo club is ahead of names like the mighty Paris Saint-Germain, from France, full of stars in the cast like Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, in addition to Brugge, from Belgium.

Check out the biggest unbeaten streaks in the world so far:

1 – Palmeiras (19 games)

2 – International (15 games)

3 – Brugge-BEL (11 games)

4 – Daegu-CDS (11 games)

5 – Monaco-FRA: 11 games

6 – New York City-USA (11 games)

7 – Ceará (10 games)

8 – Paris Saint-Germain-FRA (9 games)