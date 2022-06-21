Palmeiras talks to Borja’s agent about going to River Plate | palm trees

The main debate between the parties is about the participation of Palmeiras. The striker’s economic rights are divided equally between Verdão and Junior Barranquilla, and Borja’s contract is valued in Argentina at US$ 5 million (about R$ 25.7 million).
There is a negotiation in progress to define how much will be passed on to Brazilians. The division of rights does not necessarily indicate that each club will get half of the amount paid by River.
Colombians can get more for their 50%. Such a maneuver is common in negotiations of athletes who have rights divided between two clubs, so much so that Palmeiras itself has already managed to profit more from similar models.
In December last year, Verdão sold 50% of the rights to Junior Barranquilla for US$ 3.5 million (about R$ 20 million at the price at the time).
Borja was hired by Palmeiras in February 2017. At the time, the club had the support of Crefisa to pay US$ 10.5 million (R$ 33 million at the time) for 70% of the rights. A contractual clause forced the Palmeiras to buy the remaining 30% for US$ 3 million.
After a complaint with FIFA by Atletico Nacional, Verdão entered into an agreement with the Colombians for payment in 2020.
