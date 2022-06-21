Pensioner discovers end-stage tumor after going to the doctor for pain in his big toe

It was during a consultation by right big toe pain that retired Richard Bernstein, 42, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The case happened in the United States, after the man received the kidney tumor diagnosis and a tumor thrombus. The information is from g1.

Richard is a New Jersey resident and went to the hospital after experiencing pain for five years. According to the New York Post, he thought it was a fracture. Two years ago he visited specialized doctorssuch as podiatrists, but none found any problems with the bones.

With the intensification of the symptoms, one of the doctors requested a abdominal exam. In March of this year, he already felt pain in his ankle and his leg swelled. The examination revealed the tumor, which had grown in the renal vein and filled the vena cava.

The retiree was with 99% of blocked coronary arteries, in addition to his liver being close to failing. In an interview with the New York Post, he stated that the doctor gave him four days to live.

emergency surgery

After the diagnosis, the man made a 12 hour surgery to remove the tumor. The operation was complex and involved the participation of different specialist doctors.

O director of urology at Phelps Hospitallocated in the state of New York, Michael Grosso, pointed out that he was on a “tightrope”.

Michael Grosso Director of Urology “I had two life-threatening situations in a very short period of time happening at the same time.”

After the removal of the tumor, the doctors point out that it is not necessary to performing chemotherapy. Bernstein is now recovering from the surgery, being able to walk on his own.