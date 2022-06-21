PlayStation Inventor Says He Sees No Point in Creating Metaverse

PlayStation creator and former head of Sony’s games department Ken Kutaragi isn’t a fan of the metaverse in the way it’s shaping up. For him, there is a divisive potential of transposing the real world to the virtual.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Japanese engineer stated that he “does not see the purpose”, that is, he does not see any sense in transforming a world that already exists physically into a “clean” virtual version.

“Would you rather be your waxed avatar than yourself? This is no different from the mechanics of anonymous internet forums,” said Kutaragi, who advocates a different way of relating to technologies: holograms.

The PlayStation creator currently serves as the chief executive of Tokyo-based Ascent Robotics. It is an artificial intelligence startup, which recently obtained funding of 1 billion yen (R$ 38.3 million) from Sony itself and the Japanese group SBI Holdings.

Similar but different

The technology that Ascent has been developing has a similar goal as the metaverse, but not the same. Kutaragi describes the work as “his life’s mission”: joining the real world with cyberspace, without using devices to mediate between them.

The idea is for real-world objects to be read virtually by Ascent’s robotic systems, which could reproduce them in the form of holograms.

In this way, the engineer intends to create more versatile robots that can perform multiple tasks and produce more than a single product. Ascent’s target audience is customers in the logistics and retail areas, who deal with many objects and who could use robots to perform the most tiring tasks.

According to the interview, Kutaragi foresees a revolution in e-commerce in particular, with the representation of real products in the form of holograms, changing the online shopping experience, today based only on photos and videos of the goods.

“Headsets are very annoying”

Big tech companies, such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta group, Apple and the PlayStation itself, which Kutaragi helped create, are developing immersive devices so that the metaverse can be explored.

In general, these devices are “headsets”, the virtual reality glasses. But Ken Kutaragi is against using this type of device.

“Headsets isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that,” he told the report. “Headsets are very annoying.”

Therefore, the engineer reinforces that his startup is heading in the opposite direction. “Today’s robots don’t have software and sensors that equal humans in understanding real life, and our short-term goal is to offer a solution to that,” he said.

For him, it is necessary to teach robots to create “a variety of things, not just countless units of the same thing”, which means deepening their understanding of them.

With Ascent’s hologram technology, it also envisions allowing people to reproduce a remote encounter as if it were in person – without the need for the metaverse or headsets.