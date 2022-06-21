POCO X4 GT 5G arriving with 144 Hz display and Dimensity 8100 chip – All in Technology

The Chinese company POCO will launch two new smartphones on the 23rd, being the POFO F4 5G and the POCO X4 GT. We recently talked about the F-series model. And now, we’re going to talk about the main specs of the new POCO X-series handset.

According to recent reports, POCO X4 GT 5G will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11T Pro. As seen in the renderings below, it will have a display with few side edges and a slightly more pronounced bottom edge. At the rear, there will be three camera sensors and an LED flash.

About its features, the device is quoted to have a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD screen with support for 144 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 650 nits. To protect the display, POCO will also include a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In addition, it is expected to bring a 20MP front camera, a 64MP rear main sensor and a pair of 8MP and 2MP auxiliary lenses.

See too:

In terms of performance, the device will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset along with an MC6 Mali-G610 GPU. It is also expected to bring 8GB of RAM and 256GB in its base variant. In addition, it should include a massive 5,080 mAh battery with support for 67W super fast charging and MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12.

With practically everything exposed, we can only wait for the official announcement next Thursday, where the price of the new POCO X4 GT 5G will also be revealed!