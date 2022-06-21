Prime Day 2022: Amazon will offer more than 30 free games on Prime Gaming

Amazon confirmed a few days ago that it will hold the Prime Day 2022 event in Brazil. On that occasion, discounts and free shipping will be offered over 48 hours for Prime subscribers. The offers will also be part of Prime Gaming, a section of the platform dedicated to exclusive games and content.
Prime Gaming distributes free games and items monthly. On account of Prime Day 2022, the Prime subscribers will be able to redeem more than 30 free games. Although the event is scheduled to take place between the 12th and 13th of Julyit is now possible to check offers on Amazon starting this Tuesday (21).
In addition Amazon will stream the Ultimate Crown, the biggest gaming event of the winter. The competition will take place on July 9, starting at 8:00 am PT, and can be watched on Crown Channel on Twitch or Prime Video.
Among the top free games that will be available on Prime Gaming are Mass Effect Legendary Edition — which includes the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy – GRID™ Legends, Need for Speed™ Heat and Star Wars™ Jedi Academy™.
Prime members can also check out the Prime Gaming page now to redeem over 25 indie games such as Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, HUE, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective and The King of Fighters 2002.
Check out the list of all the games that will be available for free on Prime Gaming.
Free games at Prime Gaming
How to participate?
To participate in Prime Day, you must first have a current Amazon Prime subscription. New customers can try the subscription for free during the first 30 days. There is the possibility of contracting the monthly plan, for R$ 14.90 per month, or the annual plan, with the cost of R$ 119 per year. You can check the options through this link.
