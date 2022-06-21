Prime Day 2022: Amazon will offer more than 30 free games on Prime Gaming

Amazon confirmed a few days ago that it will hold the Prime Day 2022 event in Brazil. On that occasion, discounts and free shipping will be offered over 48 hours for Prime subscribers. The offers will also be part of Prime Gaming, a section of the platform dedicated to exclusive games and content.

Prime Gaming distributes free games and items monthly. On account of Prime Day 2022, the Prime subscribers will be able to redeem more than 30 free games. Although the event is scheduled to take place between the 12th and 13th of Julyit is now possible to check offers on Amazon starting this Tuesday (21).

In addition Amazon will stream the Ultimate Crown, the biggest gaming event of the winter. The competition will take place on July 9, starting at 8:00 am PT, and can be watched on Crown Channel on Twitch or Prime Video.