PS VR2 and Sense controls are approved by Anatel

Last week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the PS VR2 and the device’s Sense controls in Brazil. Although the release window has not been mentioned by Sony so far, this type of record usually indicates that the debut may happen soon.

Models CFI-ZCVR1 and CFI-ZCVL1 were mentioned on this occasion. The US regulatory agency, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission, in free translation), also approved the patent for the CFI-ZCVR1 model. Check it out below:

In other words, this registration indirectly confirms that the PS VR2 and Sense controllers will be marketed in Brazil at some point. Now, it remains to be seen whether the new generation virtual reality glasses will arrive here before, after or simultaneously with other places in the world.

Promising a “great generational leap”, Sony opened the PS VR2’s official website in February, which brings a lot of information about the device – it will have 4K/HDR resolution, OLED lenses and technologies that will intensify the immersion. Not to mention the controls, with “great potential”, according to one engineer.

Sony may launch PS VR2 in early 2023, analyst suggests

While the Japanese giant does not make the date official, rumors and speculations intensify more and more. According to an analyst at FF International Securities from Hong Kong, PS VR2 could be released in the first quarter of 2023. Find out more!