PS5 Slim? YouTuber Creates ‘Homemade’ Version Of Console With 2cm Height | Games

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) got a Slim version made at home by YouTuber Matthew Perks, from the DIY Perks channel. The console is exactly 1.9 cm tall, much smaller than the original console, released in November 2020, which is about 6.6 cm. To achieve this result, the YouTuber used a trick by placing the power source outside the console, but still created a water-based cooling system. Check below for more details on Matthew’s PS5 Slim project.

After disassembling the console and removing the power source, the PlayStation 5 remains 5.5 cm tall. Most are taken up by heatsinks, large pieces of metal that spread the heat from the processor over a larger surface to be cooled by the airflow. According to the YouTuber, the PS5’s processor generates roughly the same heat as a low heat stove on a very small surface. To cool the processor and other components, Matt was inspired by gaming PCs with water-based cooling.

For this, it was necessary to convert a waterblock PC into something compatible with a PS5 and produce new internal boards that are sealed so that water can get through. The plates were made with copper plates that cost more than half the price of the PS5, a value of 238.93 pounds, equivalent to R$ 1,495, approximately.

After all the effort, an accident with the external power supply seems to have overheated and ruined the first PS5 used in the assembly. A spare console was used to go ahead and show that the design reached even lower temperatures than the traditional PS5.

2 of 2 original PS5 is 6.6 cm high, plus 16 cm wide; large size caught users’ attention at launch — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo original PS5 is 6.6 cm high, plus 16 cm wide; large size caught users’ attention at launch — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo

Recently, some rumors pointed out that Sony would be working on an improved model of the PlayStation 5 (PS5), a kind of PS5 Pro, which would be slightly more powerful than the current one, just like the PS4 Pro. Despite this, models of the type are usually a little larger than their originals.

For now, there are no indications that the company is preparing an official Slim model. It is worth mentioning that the standard version has not met public demand due to the shortage of parts, which may “delay” this offer from Sony. Following the history of previous consoles, the official Slim version usually hits the market after 3-4 years of the original release.