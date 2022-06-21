Punta Cana All Inclusive! Flights plus seaside stay from R$5,007 per person

A stay in the paradisiacal Punta Cana, with 50 km of beaches, is even more special in a seaside resort, All Inclusive and with unmissable prices. We found packages with flights plus All Inclusive accommodation on Dreams Palm Beach from R$ 10,015 per couple, that is, R$ 5,007 per person, in double accommodation.

To complete, the installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without the airline tickets. Oh, and at Zarpo it works like this: just choose the best date, the hotel that best suits your trip and that’s it! No additional fees at checkout. Take the opportunity to read more details about the resort in Punta Cana below:

Dreams Palm Beach

O Dreams Palm Beach is a haven where both couples and families relax on the edge of Praia Cabeza de Toro! The All Inclusive satisfies palates with seven restaurants, five of which are à la carte, with seafood specialties and French, Mexican, Asian and Italian cuisine. There are also seven bars around the property. From the pool, to the beach, to the lobby or to the theater, drinks are guaranteed.

And with the energies recharged, there is plenty of animation to enjoy the leisure area! Starting with swimming pools, water sports, sports courts, dance classes, water aerobics, games, as well as nightly entertainment.

Children aged 3 to 12 enjoy the Explorers’ Club, while teenagers aged 13 to 17 enjoy the Core Zone Club. With an extra cost, more options: golf, excursions around the destination, casino and the relaxing care of Spa by Pevonia.

Rest takes place in the Deluxe Tropical View apartment, measuring 41 m² and with a furnished balcony, TV, air conditioning, ceiling fan, coffee maker, kettle, minibar, hairdryer and amenities. The published prices are per person for the category with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another occupancy option, book through Zarpo resort page.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!