Putin announces Russian missile for the end of the new year

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced today, in a televised speech, that he will further strengthen his Armed Forces. Putin said that by the end of the year, intercontinental ballistic missiles Sarmatcapable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads, will be deployed for combat.

We will continue to develop and strengthen our Armed Forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks.

Vladimir Putin, in a televised speech

In April, the Russians announced that they had successfully carried out the first test of the Sarmat. It is a fifth-generation weapon with a long range, capable of crossing entire continents and hitting a target almost anywhere in the world, without being able to be stopped by any existing anti-missile shield.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February and is experiencing tension with other neighboring nations, such as Finland and Sweden, due to the possible accession of these countries to the nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). In addition, criticism of the United States and European countries, such as England and Germany, is frequent and reciprocal.

The Sarmat missile

Also known as Satan 2, the Sarmat is part of a trio of other hypersonic missiles presented as “invincible” by Putin in 2018. In addition to it, Russia has the Avangard and Kinjal – which, according to Moscow, was used in March for the first time. time to destroy an underground weapons depot in Ukraine.

This type of air-to-ground device exceeds the speed of sound while performing vertical and horizontal maneuvers.

According to Putin, the Sarmat was made only with Russian-made components and has “practically no range limits”, being able to “reach its targets through the North and South Poles”.

To give you an idea, the distance from the North Pole to the South Pole is about 20 thousand kilometers.

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

Russia intensified on Monday (20) attacks against the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, in northeast and eastern Ukraine, just days before the 27 EU countries (European Union) discussed Kiev’s candidacy for the bloc.

At the start of a week of intense activity around Ukraine’s candidacy for the European bloc, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said Russia was committing a “real war crime” by blocking Ukrainian cereal and grain exports. .

At a time of growing fears about the consequences of the invasion on food prices, Germany is organizing an international meeting on the subject on Friday, which will be attended by the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken.

*With information from the Reuters news agency in Moscow (Russia)