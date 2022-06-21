Rafael Guanaes leaves Cruzeiro and takes over Novorizontino in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship | football

Rafael Guanaes, assistant coach of Cruzeiro’s fixed commission, accepted Novorizontino’s proposal and will be the new team commander in Serie B. The professional said goodbye to the Minas Gerais club this Tuesday.

Guanaes’ acceptance came after Novorizontino received refusals from Pintado and Mazola Jr. to replace Alan Aal, who was fired on Saturday after a loss to Tombense. The team from the interior of São Paulo is in 15th place in Serie B, with 14 points, without winning for six rounds.

Rafael Guanaes arrived at Cruzeiro in February this year, after being fired from Tombense, where he had a bad campaign in the Campeonato Mineiro. The professional worked, every day, directly with the members of coach Paulo Pezzolano’s commission.

On Saturday, after the defeat to Tombense (best moments below), Novorizontino fired coach Allan Aal, who spent just over four months at the club. In 20 games, there were 3 wins, 7 draws, 10 defeats, 26.7% of use.

Novorizontino came to pack a streak of three straight wins in Serie B and was among the top five. Then came the current sequence of six matches without a win, with four defeats and two draws. With that, the team is in 15th place, one point above the relegation zone, with 3 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.