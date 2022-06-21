Renata Fan detonates refereeing of the game between Internacional and Botafogo: ‘I don’t admit that kind of thing’

Renata Fan detonated the refereeing of the match between Internacional and Botafogo on Monday’s “Jogo Aberto” program. In the view of the presenter of Band, the referee harmed the carioca club at the beginning of the match and then tried to compensate in the second half.

– Botafogo started (the game) being harmed in a gigantic way. I’m a colorada fan, but I don’t admit that kind of thing. First, a very poorly marked penalty that was recommended by VAR. Botafogo was without a coach, without a player and with a poorly marked penalty with six minutes of play – declared Renata Fan.

– When Botafogo scores the first goal (2-1), the game takes on another dimension. The referee, insecure and already knowing he did something wrong in the first half, applied a compensation law not giving Klaus a clear penalty in Alemão. Then he lost control by letting the confusion and fights happen – he added.

Early in the match, Savio Pereira Sampaio signaled a penalty for Internacional and sent off Philipe Sampaio, claiming that the ball had hit the white defender’s arm. The referee’s decision caused outrage among many fans and journalists.

In the final minutes of the game, just before the third white-roasted goal, Gabriel Mercado was scored for an offside header. The VAR decision ended up invalidating the Colorado goal, and the bid also caused huge repercussions.

Regardless of the confusion and controversial actions of the referee, the result will be marked in Botafogo’s history. With one player less since the start of the match, the white-and-white club beat Internacional 3-2 at Beira Rio.