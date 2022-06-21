Robert Pattinson Named Most Handsome Man Alive, According to Science Rolling Stone

Known for Twilight and The Batman, Robert Pattinson appears at the top of the list of the most handsome men in the world

science has chosen Robert Pattinson as the most handsome man in the world. according to website brightsidethe plastic surgeon Julian de Silva made a mapping technique to compare the features of the actor’s face with the golden ratio – the standard of beauty of the Greeks.

In addition to Pattinsonother Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill and George Clooney were also evaluated. According to the research, the interpreter of the Batman and Edward Cullen his face is 92.15% compatible with the idea of ​​the “perfect man” established by the Greeks, his eyes, nose and chin being his best features.

cavill ranked second, with 91.64% compatibility, followed by Bradley Cooper, Pitt and Clooney. The list also evaluated other celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Gosling, David Beckham, Kanye West and Idris Elba.

The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s ‘Physical Weirdness’ Helped Actor’s Performance

For Matt Reevesdirector of The Batman (2022), the “strangeness” of Pattinson in front of the press cameras strengthened and facilitated the actor’s performance, as he explained to KCRW (via comic book): “It is not just one facet. Obviously, it’s who he is, but also something he controls.”

“Something fascinating about working with him is how methodical he makes everything look. Even so, you can see how he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself in the right state. He’s great at controlling this instrument, how it moves. Everything is very technical and intentional,” he continued.