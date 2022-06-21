Rogério Ceni and Diego resign from Flamengo: today’s news (21)

Credit: montage / fans.com

They won’t stay! Flamengo makes a decision on three medallions in the squad

The crowd has been asking for a reform According to journalist Renan Moura, from Rádio Globo and CBN., Diego Ribas, Diego Alves and Filipe Luís are leaving the Rio club with their contracts ending at the end of the season. If some of the athletes receive an interesting proposal in the July window, Flamengo will not make it difficult to leave.

Youth announces resignation of coach Eduardo Baptista

Juventude announced on Monday night (20) the resignation of coach Eduardo Baptista and football executive Marcelo Barbarotti. The two professionals were dismissed after a meeting that had taken place since the early afternoon at the club.

Atlético-MG fans approve new club signing: ‘Craque’

The Atletico fan was already expecting, but was surprised by the ‘surprise announcement’ of the signing of Jemerson. At 29 years old, the player revealed in the base categories of Galo is back. As of July, he will reinforce the team led by Turco Mohamed.

Rogério Ceni shoots at São Paulo fans after defeat to Palmeiras: “Coach is not stupid”

São Paulo’s comeback defeat to Palmeiras in the Clássico-Rei was a game of setbacks and offensive advances by both teams. Tricolor opened the scoring and tried to hold the result, exploiting the counterattacks offered by Verdão. In the second half there was a turnaround and coach Rogério Ceni tried to explain the result. In a press conference after the final whistle, Ceni explained why he removed the left-back Reinaldo and put the defender Miranda and ended up with a team with four defenders of origin: Diego, Arboleda, Léo and Miranda.

Many fans ask for Rogério Ceni’s resignation from the command of the team after the failure. However, it won’t.