Ronaldo takes poll about Cruzeiro stadium, and fans choose arena in Betim

The subject “stadium” remains a strong agenda behind the scenes at Cruzeiro. Days after the Mayor of Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Vittorio Medioli present a proposal for an arena for the club in the city, the manager of Raposa, Ronaldo Fenômeno, approached the topic in a relaxed way. This Monday (20), during a live, he asked the fans what they wanted.

“I saw a lot of people asking about the Betim stadium. Soon I’ll launch a little poll. What do you, Cruzeiro fans prefer: fight for Mineirão, get the stadium in a way that we can pay for, or have a new stadium, with special conditions like this opportunity that is Betim?”, he asked.

And the majority voted for a new home (76% of respondents on Twitch). According to Nazário, in a video published by Cruzeirenses on social media, news on the subject will be revealed soon.

“Betim beat Mineirão? Wow, what a surprise. Play 3. There’s a lot of good things that are going to happen. We have a lot to do, but we can’t tell you everything. We’re working hard and I’m sure we’ll choose the best option for the celestial fan “, said.

See the backlash:

“Betim won against Mineirão with 76% of the votes. Wow. What a surprise. What a surprise. PLAY 3 😃 Novibreves em dades guys, there’s a lot of good things to happen, I can’t tell you everything here, but I’m sure we’ll choose the best option for the fan.” https://t.co/HJsq8yPW1d pic.twitter.com/E8QraGEBrl — pezzolanizadoᶜᵉᶜ (@cec_cabeludo) June 21, 2022

Ronaldo launched a poll in the chat lol the poll is: Mineirão or Betim he didn’t do that — alice (@alicecjj) June 21, 2022