Ronaldo takes poll about Cruzeiro stadium, and fans choose arena in Betim

The subject “stadium” remains a strong agenda behind the scenes at Cruzeiro. Days after the Mayor of Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, Vittorio Medioli present a proposal for an arena for the club in the city, the manager of Raposa, Ronaldo Fenômeno, approached the topic in a relaxed way. This Monday (20), during a live, he asked the fans what they wanted.
“I saw a lot of people asking about the Betim stadium. Soon I’ll launch a little poll. What do you, Cruzeiro fans prefer: fight for Mineirão, get the stadium in a way that we can pay for, or have a new stadium, with special conditions like this opportunity that is Betim?”, he asked.
And the majority voted for a new home (76% of respondents on Twitch). According to Nazário, in a video published by Cruzeirenses on social media, news on the subject will be revealed soon.
“Betim beat Mineirão? Wow, what a surprise. Play 3. There’s a lot of good things that are going to happen. We have a lot to do, but we can’t tell you everything. We’re working hard and I’m sure we’ll choose the best option for the celestial fan “, said.
See the backlash:
“Betim won against Mineirão with 76% of the votes. Wow. What a surprise. What a surprise.
PLAY 3 😃
Novibreves em dades guys, there’s a lot of good things to happen, I can’t tell you everything here, but I’m sure we’ll choose the best option for the fan.” https://t.co/HJsq8yPW1d pic.twitter.com/E8QraGEBrl
— pezzolanizadoᶜᵉᶜ (@cec_cabeludo) June 21, 2022
Ronaldo launched a poll in the chat lol
the poll is: Mineirão or Betim
he didn’t do that
— alice (@alicecjj) June 21, 2022
In a poll carried out by Ronaldo in his live from Twith, asking if the fans would prefer Cruzeiro to play in Mineirão or in the new arena in Betim, in the live chat it was Betim. Ronaldo was surprised by the choice!
— CRUISE INFO (@InfoDoCruzeiro) June 21, 2022