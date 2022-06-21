Russia becomes China’s biggest oil supplier

Admin 3 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Deep discounts helped Moscow overtake Saudi Arabia in exports to the world’s biggest oil consumer.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

US considers lifting tariffs on China, pausing gas tax to curb inflation

US Treasury Secretary said some tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration have “no …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved